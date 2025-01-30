Germany's Economic Challenges: A Nation in Recession

Germany's economy contracted more than anticipated in the final quarter of last year, fueling recession fears as political uncertainty looms ahead of a snap election.

Preliminary data indicates a 0.2% decrease in GDP, surpassing analysts' expectations. Germany and France, the euro zone's two largest economies, both experienced contractions.

Commerzbank's Joerg Kraemer highlights key challenges: high energy costs and increasing competition. Government forecasts suggest minimal growth, with the economy remaining a top voter concern in the upcoming election.

(With inputs from agencies.)