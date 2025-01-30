Tragedy Over the Potomac: Air Collision Claims Over 60 Lives

An American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided over the Potomac River, resulting in what is feared to be the deadliest U.S. air disaster in over a decade, with no survivors among the 60 passengers, four crew members, and three soldiers aboard.

District of Columbia fire chief John Donnelly announced that 28 bodies have been recovered, while President Donald Trump questioned the crash's preventability. The midair collision occurred as the plane approached Reagan National Airport, with airspace congestion cited as a frequent issue.

Investigations by the National Transportation Safety Board are underway, with American Airlines' cooperation. Past incidents at Reagan National Airport have raised safety concerns, highlighting the need for adequate measures in densely populated airspaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)