Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and Jet Crash Near DC

A U.S. Army helicopter crash involving a passenger jet occurred near Washington D.C., leading to a tragic loss of life. Both aircraft ended up in the Potomac River following the collision, with no survivors reported. Investigations are underway to determine the cause.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth highlighted the crew's experience, emphasizing that they were utilizing night vision goggles during the training flight. The incident has prompted the Pentagon to enforce a 48-hour flying suspension for the unit involved, the 12th Aviation Battalion, based in Virginia.

The decision to pause flights is a precautionary measure often taken after such incidents. Helicopters operated by the National Guard will still aid in recovery efforts. Military helicopters are frequent in the Washington D.C. region due to the concentration of military bases.

(With inputs from agencies.)