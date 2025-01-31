Left Menu

EU's Non-Tariff Regulations: Impact on Indian Exporters

The Economic Survey 2024-25 highlights the impact of the European Union's new non-trade measures, including the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), on Indian exporters. These measures, intended to align with climate change policies, pose significant challenges for exporters from emerging economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:50 IST
EU's Non-Tariff Regulations: Impact on Indian Exporters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The European Union's non-trade measures, such as the carbon tax and deforestation regulation, are anticipated to impact Indian exporters, as revealed in the Economic Survey 2024-25 released on Friday.

These non-tariff measures are increasingly being adopted worldwide to support industrial policy goals. Unlike broad tariffs, they are more specific and often less visible, making them challenging to evaluate.

The EU's future impositions of climate-change-related measures, through the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), are expected to have profound effects on exporters from emerging markets like China, India, and Turkey.

The CBAM, also under consideration by the UK, aims to equate the carbon emissions cost of imported goods with domestically produced ones. Importers will need to purchase carbon certificates akin to those paid by domestic producers under EU carbon pricing rules.

Sectors such as iron and steel, aluminium, cement, and fertilisers are included under CBAM, while a proposed ban on steel scrap exports from the EU could significantly hamper developing countries' abilities to produce more carbon-friendly steel.

The EUDR, set to be implemented by the end of 2025, seeks to control the consumption of products originating from deforested areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025