Left Menu

Spanish Ports Thrive Amid Global Shipping Challenges

In 2024, Spanish ports experienced a 6% increase in cargo volumes as companies routed through them to avoid Red Sea conflicts. With Las Palmas and Barcelona seeing notable growth, Spanish ports adapted to heightened activity. Concerns over Red Sea safety persist, prompting alternative shipping strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:37 IST
Spanish Ports Thrive Amid Global Shipping Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish ports have become crucial lifelines for global shipping companies, reporting a 6% surge in cargo volume in 2024. This was spurred by geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea, forcing vessels to reroute around southern Africa. Ports in Las Palmas and Barcelona showed considerable growth of 13% and 9%, respectively, according to the state port agency.

The agency conveyed that Spanish ports managed to handle unpredictable peak activity effectively, and expect this trend to persist with ongoing instability in the Red Sea. Since late 2023, the Houthis have targeted over 100 ships in solidarity with Palestinians, although a recent ceasefire has limited attacks to Israel-linked vessels.

Despite the ceasefire, companies remain cautious. "Shipping lines seek assurance of long-term safe passage before returning to the Red Sea," noted Emily Stausbøll, senior analyst at Xeneta. Misgivings about safety have increased container and air freight traffic through Spain, showing adaptability in face of prolonged disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025