Spanish Ports Thrive Amid Global Shipping Challenges

Spanish ports have become crucial lifelines for global shipping companies, reporting a 6% surge in cargo volume in 2024. This was spurred by geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea, forcing vessels to reroute around southern Africa. Ports in Las Palmas and Barcelona showed considerable growth of 13% and 9%, respectively, according to the state port agency.

The agency conveyed that Spanish ports managed to handle unpredictable peak activity effectively, and expect this trend to persist with ongoing instability in the Red Sea. Since late 2023, the Houthis have targeted over 100 ships in solidarity with Palestinians, although a recent ceasefire has limited attacks to Israel-linked vessels.

Despite the ceasefire, companies remain cautious. "Shipping lines seek assurance of long-term safe passage before returning to the Red Sea," noted Emily Stausbøll, senior analyst at Xeneta. Misgivings about safety have increased container and air freight traffic through Spain, showing adaptability in face of prolonged disruptions.

