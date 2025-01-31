Left Menu

Economic Survey Sparks Political Clash: Chidambaram vs. BJP

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The latest Economic Survey, led by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, has ignited a heated political debate. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram praised the survey's preface as a critical assessment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, particularly its economic policies and administration.

Chidambaram highlighted that Nageswaran advised the government to significantly reduce regulation and stop micromanaging economic activities. He emphasized the importance of restoring trust and changing regulatory principles from 'guilty until proven innocent' to 'innocent until proven guilty'.

However, the BJP responded fiercely, denouncing Chidambaram's criticism as hypocritical. They argued that Modi's reforms have already improved Ease of Doing Business scores and economic growth, dismissing Chidambaram's claims as distorted interpretations of the Economic Survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

