Economic Survey Sparks Political Clash: Chidambaram vs. BJP
Congress leader P Chidambaram critiques the Modi government's policies based on the Economic Survey's preface by CEA V Anantha Nageswaran, calling it an indictment of government actions. The BJP counters, defending Modi's economic reforms and dismissing Chidambaram's criticism as delusional and hypocritical.
- Country:
- India
The latest Economic Survey, led by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, has ignited a heated political debate. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram praised the survey's preface as a critical assessment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, particularly its economic policies and administration.
Chidambaram highlighted that Nageswaran advised the government to significantly reduce regulation and stop micromanaging economic activities. He emphasized the importance of restoring trust and changing regulatory principles from 'guilty until proven innocent' to 'innocent until proven guilty'.
However, the BJP responded fiercely, denouncing Chidambaram's criticism as hypocritical. They argued that Modi's reforms have already improved Ease of Doing Business scores and economic growth, dismissing Chidambaram's claims as distorted interpretations of the Economic Survey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing India's Economic Future: Bold Budget Reforms Urged
Bessent's Bold Economic Blueprint: Sanctions, Tariffs, and Tax Reforms
Odisha Boosts Junior Teachers' Pay Amidst Economic Reforms
Supreme Court Calls for Comprehensive Prison Reforms
Bank Capital Rule Delay: Global Reforms in the Balance