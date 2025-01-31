Left Menu

Tragedy in DC Skies: Aviation Crash Claims 67 Lives

A deadly midair collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C. has resulted in the deaths of 67 people. The accident occurred at Ronald Reagan Airport and prompts a massive recovery operation and federal investigation, with over 40 bodies already retrieved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter has left 67 people dead, marking the deadliest aviation disaster in the United States in almost 25 years. The crash occurred late Wednesday at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport near Washington, D.C., with more than 40 bodies recovered so far. Among the deceased were many figure skaters.

Federal investigators have commenced an investigation but have refrained from speculating on the cause of the crash. The Army helicopter, a UH-60 Blackhawk, was performing routine government continuity training, which frequently occurs in the region's congested airspace. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth noted that the helicopter's altitude was a potential factor in this tragic event.

President Trump has commented on the incident, suggesting the Army helicopter was flying above the legal altitude limit. The National Transportation Safety Board has recovered flight data and voice recorders from the wreckage, yet the helicopter's black box remains missing. Aviation experts have long cautioned about the airspace challenges in the DC area, hinting that this disaster may have been unavoidable without changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

