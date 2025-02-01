Left Menu

Government Boosts Road Ministry Budget, Addressing NHAI's Debt

The government increased the budget for the road transport and highways ministry to Rs 2,873,33.16 crore for 2025-26. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also raised the allocation for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to Rs 1,878,03 crore, focusing on reducing NHAI's debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:59 IST
Government Boosts Road Ministry Budget, Addressing NHAI's Debt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has earmarked Rs 2,873,33.16 crore for the road transport and highways ministry for the fiscal year 2025-26, marking a marginal 2.41 percent increase from the previous year's allocation of 2,805,18.80 crore.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced an increased allocation for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), raising it to Rs 1,878,03 crore from last year's Rs 1,693,71 crore, in a move aimed at bolstering infrastructure.

At the start of the current fiscal year, NHAI's total debt was at Rs 3.35 lakh crore, which reduced to about Rs 2.76 lakh crore by the end of the third quarter of FY25. The 2025-26 budget includes no new borrowing provisions for NHAI, reflecting a strategic effort to curb the agency's debt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025