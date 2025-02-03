Massive Railway Infrastructure Boost in Haryana's Budget

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for a substantial Budget allocation aimed at enhancing the state's rail infrastructure.

With Rs 3416 crore designated for the upcoming fiscal year, this initiative surpasses prior allocations significantly. It promises to bolster Haryana's rail network, a commitment to fostering a developed India. Notably, the plan outlines the construction of 1195 km of new tracks, backed by Rs 15,875 crore.

Improvements include turning 34 stations into 'Amrit stations,' electrifying lines, and establishing new connectivity routes like the Vande Bharat Express trains. This infrastructure push is a transformative step toward enhanced connectivity and resource optimization in Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)