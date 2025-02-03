Left Menu

Massive Railway Infrastructure Boost in Haryana's Budget

Haryana's rail infrastructure is set for major enhancements with a budget allocation of Rs 3416 crore, vastly surpassing past budgets. Significant developments include 823 km of new tracks, modernisation projects, and enhancements to 34 stations, expected to improve connectivity and support the region's growth.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for a substantial Budget allocation aimed at enhancing the state's rail infrastructure.

With Rs 3416 crore designated for the upcoming fiscal year, this initiative surpasses prior allocations significantly. It promises to bolster Haryana's rail network, a commitment to fostering a developed India. Notably, the plan outlines the construction of 1195 km of new tracks, backed by Rs 15,875 crore.

Improvements include turning 34 stations into 'Amrit stations,' electrifying lines, and establishing new connectivity routes like the Vande Bharat Express trains. This infrastructure push is a transformative step toward enhanced connectivity and resource optimization in Haryana.

