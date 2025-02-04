The Mysterious Crash: Investigating External Factors

A tragic incident unfolded when an Azerbaijani passenger plane crashed on December 25th, near Aktau, Kazakhstan, after being diverted from its route across the Caspian Sea from southern Russia. Thirty-eight passengers lost their lives in this devastating event.

A preliminary report released by Kazakhstan's government highlights that the crash may have been caused by damage, probably from external objects, raising questions about the flight's safety protocols and international aviation security.

The situation took a political turn when Azerbaijan's President, Ilham Aliyev, stated on December 29th that the plane suffered accidental shooting damage from Russian ground forces, a claim yet to be confirmed by Moscow. The investigation continues as international relations remain strained.

