Air India Express Expands Aviation Horizons with New Kolkata-Hindon Route

Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India and part of the Tata Group, announced a new route connecting Kolkata with Hindon airport in Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh. This strategic move is set to commence on March 1, according to an airline spokesperson.

The Kolkata to Hindon flights will operate daily, while the return flights from Hindon will be available six days a week, except Saturdays. The outbound flights are scheduled to depart Kolkata at 7:10 am, arriving in Hindon by 9:30 am. Return flights will leave Hindon at 5:20 pm, reaching Kolkata at 7:40 pm.

This expansion marks Air India Express as the first airline to utilize Hindon airport with a jet engine airliner, broadening its service area in the National Capital Region. The initiative aims to facilitate easier travel for residents in and around Central and Eastern Delhi, as well as neighboring areas like Noida and Akshardham.

