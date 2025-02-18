Left Menu

Air India Express Expands Aviation Horizons with New Kolkata-Hindon Route

Air India Express, part of the Tata Group, will connect Kolkata with Uttar Pradesh's Hindon airport starting March 1, with daily flights from Kolkata and six weekly flights from Hindon. The expansion aims to offer better connectivity in the National Capital Region and increase accessibility for travelers from nearby regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:56 IST
Air India Express Expands Aviation Horizons with New Kolkata-Hindon Route
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India and part of the Tata Group, announced a new route connecting Kolkata with Hindon airport in Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh. This strategic move is set to commence on March 1, according to an airline spokesperson.

The Kolkata to Hindon flights will operate daily, while the return flights from Hindon will be available six days a week, except Saturdays. The outbound flights are scheduled to depart Kolkata at 7:10 am, arriving in Hindon by 9:30 am. Return flights will leave Hindon at 5:20 pm, reaching Kolkata at 7:40 pm.

This expansion marks Air India Express as the first airline to utilize Hindon airport with a jet engine airliner, broadening its service area in the National Capital Region. The initiative aims to facilitate easier travel for residents in and around Central and Eastern Delhi, as well as neighboring areas like Noida and Akshardham.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025