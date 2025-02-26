Infrastructure Promises Fulfilled: Singapore Lauds Assam's Development Efforts
During the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong praised the Assam government for fulfilling infrastructure promises from the first summit. He emphasized the importance of government-provided infrastructure for investors, highlighting the state's efforts in road, rail, and air connectivity.
Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong commended the Assam government for its achievements in infrastructure development during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit. Wong emphasized the crucial role of governments in providing the necessary infrastructure for investors.
Speaking on infrastructure topics, including road, railway, and waterways, Wong acknowledged that Assam has met its commitments made during the first summit. Although he refrained from mentioning specific sectors, his acknowledgment of Assam's efforts was evident.
Wong highlighted upcoming projects like Tata's semiconductor unit and the Jogighopa logistics park as significant advancements. He believes these developments will bolster Assam's industrial sector, attracting further investment and fostering economic growth.
