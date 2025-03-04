HOWL Digital Extends Collaboration with Schindler India to Elevate Urban Mobility Agenda
HOWL Digital renews and broadens its digital marketing mandate with Schindler India, aiming to innovate urban mobility talks. This partnership focuses on digital transformation and increasing lead inflow, utilizing data and tech to set global benchmarks by 2025.
- Country:
- India
In an ongoing partnership fostering innovation in urban mobility, HOWL Digital has announced an extension of its digital marketing mandate with Schindler India. Entering its fourth year, the collaboration seeks to propel discussions on India's evolving infrastructure and Schindler's pivotal role in it.
The renewed agreement expands the previous scope to encompass digital transformation, public relations, and customer relationship management, targeting Schindler's operational goals for 2025. Harnessing cross-platform marketing and maximizing existing data, HOWL Digital plans to significantly boost lead generation and marketing efficiency.
Chief Executive Officer Nabeel Merchant emphasized the agency's commitment to setting new benchmarks, highlighting initiatives that have uncovered growth opportunities. He expressed that the partnership aims to digitally transform marketing processes, creating streamlined automation from lead generation to sales closures, positioning Schindler as a global industry benchmark by 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drone Attack in Krasnodar: Ukraine Targets Russian Infrastructure
Zelenskyy Seeks Peace and Partnerships in UAE Amid War Tensions
China-Cook Islands Partnership Raises Regional Concerns
China and Cook Islands Forge Strategic Partnership
Empowering Youth Through Public-Private Partnerships in Jammu & Kashmir