HOWL Digital Extends Collaboration with Schindler India to Elevate Urban Mobility Agenda

HOWL Digital renews and broadens its digital marketing mandate with Schindler India, aiming to innovate urban mobility talks. This partnership focuses on digital transformation and increasing lead inflow, utilizing data and tech to set global benchmarks by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:29 IST
Schindler India Extends Digital Mandate with HOWL Digital, Strengthening Urban Mobility Conversations. Image Credit: ANI
In an ongoing partnership fostering innovation in urban mobility, HOWL Digital has announced an extension of its digital marketing mandate with Schindler India. Entering its fourth year, the collaboration seeks to propel discussions on India's evolving infrastructure and Schindler's pivotal role in it.

The renewed agreement expands the previous scope to encompass digital transformation, public relations, and customer relationship management, targeting Schindler's operational goals for 2025. Harnessing cross-platform marketing and maximizing existing data, HOWL Digital plans to significantly boost lead generation and marketing efficiency.

Chief Executive Officer Nabeel Merchant emphasized the agency's commitment to setting new benchmarks, highlighting initiatives that have uncovered growth opportunities. He expressed that the partnership aims to digitally transform marketing processes, creating streamlined automation from lead generation to sales closures, positioning Schindler as a global industry benchmark by 2025.

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

