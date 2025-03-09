Ultraviolette's Bold $100 Million Investment Spark Growth in Electric Two-Wheeler Market
Ultraviolette plans a significant investment of up to $100 million to bolster growth with product and geographic expansion. The company is set to launch ten new products over the next three years, aiming for 100,000 annual sales. It plans international expansion into Europe and Southeast Asia.
Premium electric two-wheeler maker, Ultraviolette, has announced ambitious plans for growth, aiming to invest up to $100 million over the next three to four years. The company's strategy includes the expansion of its product portfolio, manufacturing capabilities, and a larger distribution network.
Ultraviolette's co-founders, CEO Narayan Subramaniam and CTO Niraj Rajmohan, have detailed plans to introduce ten new products, among them scooters and long-range cruiser bikes, targeting annual sales of 100,000 units. The company aims for market presence not only in India, but also in key international regions like Europe and Southeast Asia.
By the end of the year, Ultraviolette intends to expand its sales network from 13 to 30 Indian cities, with a further goal of reaching 100 cities within four years. On the international front, the company is conducting pilot sales in European countries including Germany, Spain, and France, setting the stage for broader global expansion.
