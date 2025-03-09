Left Menu

Ultraviolette's Bold $100 Million Investment Spark Growth in Electric Two-Wheeler Market

Ultraviolette plans a significant investment of up to $100 million to bolster growth with product and geographic expansion. The company is set to launch ten new products over the next three years, aiming for 100,000 annual sales. It plans international expansion into Europe and Southeast Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-03-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 10:41 IST
Ultraviolette's Bold $100 Million Investment Spark Growth in Electric Two-Wheeler Market

Premium electric two-wheeler maker, Ultraviolette, has announced ambitious plans for growth, aiming to invest up to $100 million over the next three to four years. The company's strategy includes the expansion of its product portfolio, manufacturing capabilities, and a larger distribution network.

Ultraviolette's co-founders, CEO Narayan Subramaniam and CTO Niraj Rajmohan, have detailed plans to introduce ten new products, among them scooters and long-range cruiser bikes, targeting annual sales of 100,000 units. The company aims for market presence not only in India, but also in key international regions like Europe and Southeast Asia.

By the end of the year, Ultraviolette intends to expand its sales network from 13 to 30 Indian cities, with a further goal of reaching 100 cities within four years. On the international front, the company is conducting pilot sales in European countries including Germany, Spain, and France, setting the stage for broader global expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025