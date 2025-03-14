Left Menu

Dramatic Evacuation at Denver Airport: American Airlines Plane Fire

Passengers aboard an American Airlines plane were evacuated at Denver International Airport due to a fire on the aircraft, which was stationed at gate C38. The airport confirmed visible smoke, leading to the deployment of evacuation slides. No injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished promptly.

Dramatic Evacuation at Denver Airport: American Airlines Plane Fire
A fire erupted on an American Airlines aircraft, prompting a swift evacuation at Denver International Airport Thursday evening. Reports confirm that there were no injuries.

The incident occurred with the plane stationed at gate C38, leading to visible smoke and the deployment of emergency slides for passenger evacuation.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. The airline and relevant authorities have yet to issue further comments on the situation.

