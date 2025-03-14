Dramatic Evacuation at Denver Airport: American Airlines Plane Fire
Passengers aboard an American Airlines plane were evacuated at Denver International Airport due to a fire on the aircraft, which was stationed at gate C38. The airport confirmed visible smoke, leading to the deployment of evacuation slides. No injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished promptly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 06:32 IST
A fire erupted on an American Airlines aircraft, prompting a swift evacuation at Denver International Airport Thursday evening. Reports confirm that there were no injuries.
The incident occurred with the plane stationed at gate C38, leading to visible smoke and the deployment of emergency slides for passenger evacuation.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. The airline and relevant authorities have yet to issue further comments on the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bombay High Court Mandates CCTVs for School Safety
Maharashtra Congress Criticizes CM Amid Rising Concerns Over Women's Safety
Gold Smuggling Bust: Passenger Conceals Gold in Dates at Delhi Airport
Monika Alcobev Partners with CCSE for Road Safety and Green Initiatives in Delhi and Gurgaon
2024 IATA Annual Safety Report: Aviation Safety Performance and Challenges