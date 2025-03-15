Divine Hira Jewellers Eyes Market Expansion with Upcoming IPO
Divine Hira Jewellers Limited, known for its premium 22 Karat gold jewelry, plans to raise Rs 31.84 crores through an IPO. This venture marks a significant step towards public trading, with shares priced at Rs 90 each, set to list on the NSE SME by March 2025.
New Delhi's Divine Hira Jewellers Limited, established in July 2022, is set to expand its market footprint by launching an Initial Public Offering (IPO). Specializing in premium 22 Karat gold jewelry, the company aims to raise Rs 31.84 crores by issuing 35.38 lakh fresh shares.
The IPO is priced at Rs 90 per share, with listings expected on the NSE SME on March 24, 2025. Horizon Management Private Limited will steer the IPO process, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and Giriraj Stock Broking Private Limited serve as registrar and market maker, respectively.
The fundraising is intended for debt repayment, working capital, and general corporate purposes. Shares will be allotted by March 20, 2025, with credits to accounts by March 21, 2025. Minimum investments stand at Rs 1.44 lacs for retail investors and Rs 2.88 lacs for HNIs, offering a unique opportunity in the gold wholesale market.

