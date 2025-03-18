Kia Announces 3% Vehicle Price Hike Amid Rising Costs
Kia India is set to increase vehicle prices by up to 3% from April 1, 2025, due to rising input costs and supply chain challenges. The decision comes as other automakers, like Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors, also announce price hikes. Kia aims to minimize customer impact.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Kia India announced a price hike of up to 3% on its vehicles starting April 1, 2025, responding to the increasing cost of commodities and supply chain difficulties.
The automaker emphasized its commitment to quality, with Senior Vice President Hardeep Singh Brar stating the adjustments are necessary to uphold the value Kia customers expect.
By absorbing some additional costs, Kia intends to make the price increase as manageable as possible for buyers. Other carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors, have also revealed upcoming price adjustments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Auto Industry Alarm: Tariffs Threaten North American Supply Chain
Industry should not be a mere spectator, should seek opportunity in global supply chain: Modi at post-Budget webinar on MSME.
From warehouses to last-mile delivery: AI’s role in transforming supply chain management
MSMEs need to be integrated into larger supply chains to drive real competitiveness, achieve 7-8% growth: NITI Aayog VC
MSMEs' need integration with larger supply chains for competitive edge, 7-8 pc growth: Bery