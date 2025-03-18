Kia Announces 3% Vehicle Price Hike Amid Rising Costs

Kia India announced a price hike of up to 3% on its vehicles starting April 1, 2025, responding to the increasing cost of commodities and supply chain difficulties.

The automaker emphasized its commitment to quality, with Senior Vice President Hardeep Singh Brar stating the adjustments are necessary to uphold the value Kia customers expect.

By absorbing some additional costs, Kia intends to make the price increase as manageable as possible for buyers. Other carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors, have also revealed upcoming price adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)