Kia Announces 3% Vehicle Price Hike Amid Rising Costs

Kia India is set to increase vehicle prices by up to 3% from April 1, 2025, due to rising input costs and supply chain challenges. The decision comes as other automakers, like Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors, also announce price hikes. Kia aims to minimize customer impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kia India announced a price hike of up to 3% on its vehicles starting April 1, 2025, responding to the increasing cost of commodities and supply chain difficulties.

The automaker emphasized its commitment to quality, with Senior Vice President Hardeep Singh Brar stating the adjustments are necessary to uphold the value Kia customers expect.

By absorbing some additional costs, Kia intends to make the price increase as manageable as possible for buyers. Other carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors, have also revealed upcoming price adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

