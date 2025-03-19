Digital Transformation at Fuzhou: A New Era in Cross-Border E-Commerce
The 5th China Cross-border e-Commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou showcased digital innovation and globalization, featuring 1,800 enterprises and 50 forums. Highlights included data-driven Expo concepts, strategic upgrades, and strong global platform participation. Emphasis was placed on product selection, live streaming sales, and supplier participation.
The 5th China Cross-border e-Commerce Trade Fair unfolded with grandeur in Fuzhou, China on March 18th, drawing over 1,800 enterprises from across 28 Chinese provinces and international participants including the US, France, and Poland. With a significant increase in exhibition space, this year's theme focused on 'digitalization' and 'new globalization,' marking a 20% expansion from its previous session.
Highlighting the event was the unveiling of the 2025 Blue Book of the Upgrade and Development on China Export Cross-border e-Commerce by Mr. Deng Hai, CEO of Midodo Technology. This fair emphasized 'data-driven' concepts, presenting product data from platforms like Amazon and TikTok through innovative category-data displaying walls to boost product selection, a critical factor for success in e-commerce.
The Fair also featured enhancements like the Potential Products Prediction Zone, People-Oriented Zones for influencer engagement, and a Business Clinic for niche platform expertise. Global platform giants and Chinese powerhouses alike were present, contributing to 50 high-level forums and activities, highly attended on the opening day.
