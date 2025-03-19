Left Menu

Ceasefire Chaos: Air Attacks Flare Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Air attacks between Russia and Ukraine reignited despite a ceasefire agreement on energy infrastructure. Following a call with President Trump, Putin agreed only to stop attacks on energy targets. Zelenskiy condemned new Russian attacks, urging global intervention. Drone strikes caused civilian damages, with no injuries reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 11:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, airstrikes resumed between Russia and Ukraine mere hours after leaders tentatively agreed on a limited ceasefire on energy infrastructure attacks. This comes in the wake of a proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump for a 30-day ceasefire, which President Zelenskiy had initially supported.

However, Putin stopped short of a total ceasefire, only agreeing to halt attacks on energy facilities. President Zelenskiy, responding to renewed air raids, appealed to the international community to prevent Russia from prolonging the conflict.

Despite the ceasefire, regions in Ukraine faced drone attacks that damaged civilian infrastructure, while Russia claimed to destroy numerous Ukrainian drones. The southern Russian region also reported an attack causing minor fires at an oil depot, necessitating evacuation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

