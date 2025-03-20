Turkey's Economic Turmoil: Lira Hits Record Low Amid Political Chaos

Turkey's economic landscape faced a dramatic shift as the lira plummeted to an all-time low of 42 to the dollar, with stock and bond markets also suffering sharp declines. The trigger was the arrest of Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, escalating political tension and economic uncertainty in the country.

Wednesday witnessed the lira's worst fall since July 2023, raising concerns about Turkey's monetary policy trajectory. Analysts like Tatha Ghose warned of inflationary pressures should the lira reach 40 to the dollar, while Frantisek Taborsky highlighted potential foreign investment outflows due to market volatility.

Amidst this turmoil, Turkey's central bank reportedly intervened by selling up to $10 billion in foreign exchange, with further actions expected to stabilize the lira and maintain current interest rate levels. The stock market also reacted strongly, with blue-chip shares suffering significant losses, reflecting broad investor concern over the political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)