Navigational Simulator Revolutionizes Training at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata has unveiled a Navigational simulator to enhance maritime training. Developed with IIT Madras and Applied Research International, the simulator offers realistic training for navigation on the River Hooghly. It aims to boost pilot skills and improve efficiency at India's only riverine major port.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:26 IST
Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata has taken a significant step towards enhancing maritime safety and efficiency with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Navigational simulator. The simulator was launched by SMPK chairman Rathendra Raman, highlighting its role in bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical experience.

Developed at a cost of Rs 60 lakhs by Applied Research International, with guidance from IIT Madras and SMPK officials, the simulator is tailored for navigating the unique challenges of the River Hooghly, especially at night. It provides realistic training experiences for pilots and maritime professionals.

The simulator is expected to expedite training for new pilots and improve decision-making skills, crucial for managing the river's complex conditions. As India's only riverine major port, SMPK operates a 232-km channel, and this initiative promises safer and more efficient maritime operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

