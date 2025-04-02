Left Menu

Maharashtra Increases Ready Reckoner Rates for 2025-26 After Two Years

The Maharashtra government has announced revised ready reckoner rates for 2025-26, marking the first increase in two years. Rates have risen prominently in urban and rural regions, impacting property registration and stamp duty revenues. The move aims to boost the government's treasury by approximately Rs 10,000 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:13 IST
Maharashtra Increases Ready Reckoner Rates for 2025-26 After Two Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has rolled out new ready reckoner rates for the fiscal year 2025-26, marking an increase after a two-year hiatus, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

Key increases include a 10.17% rise in Solapur city, followed by Ulhasnagar at 9%, Amravati at 8.03%, and Thane at 7.72%. The average statewide adjustment, excluding Mumbai, stands at 4.39%.

The revised rates are expected to secure around Rs 10,000 crore for the government, contributing significantly to its Rs 63,500 crore target from stamp duty and registration fees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025