Maharashtra Increases Ready Reckoner Rates for 2025-26 After Two Years
The Maharashtra government has announced revised ready reckoner rates for 2025-26, marking the first increase in two years. Rates have risen prominently in urban and rural regions, impacting property registration and stamp duty revenues. The move aims to boost the government's treasury by approximately Rs 10,000 crore.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:13 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has rolled out new ready reckoner rates for the fiscal year 2025-26, marking an increase after a two-year hiatus, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.
Key increases include a 10.17% rise in Solapur city, followed by Ulhasnagar at 9%, Amravati at 8.03%, and Thane at 7.72%. The average statewide adjustment, excluding Mumbai, stands at 4.39%.
The revised rates are expected to secure around Rs 10,000 crore for the government, contributing significantly to its Rs 63,500 crore target from stamp duty and registration fees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Renews U.S. Pork and Poultry Export Registrations Amid Trade Tensions
Parliament Clears Rs 51,463 Crore Supplementary Demands and Manipur Budget 2025-26
Kerala Achieves 100% Voter Registration in Remote Tribal Areas
Debate Ignites Over Haryana's 2025-26 Budget: Progressive or Disappointing?
Rajasthan Farmers Gear Up for MSP Registration of Mustard and Gram Crops