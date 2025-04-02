Maharashtra Increases Ready Reckoner Rates for 2025-26 After Two Years

The Maharashtra government has rolled out new ready reckoner rates for the fiscal year 2025-26, marking an increase after a two-year hiatus, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

Key increases include a 10.17% rise in Solapur city, followed by Ulhasnagar at 9%, Amravati at 8.03%, and Thane at 7.72%. The average statewide adjustment, excluding Mumbai, stands at 4.39%.

The revised rates are expected to secure around Rs 10,000 crore for the government, contributing significantly to its Rs 63,500 crore target from stamp duty and registration fees.

(With inputs from agencies.)