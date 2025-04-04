Life-Saving Pediatric Liver Transplant Performed Free at Kauvery Hospital
Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani successfully conducted a complex pediatric liver transplant on a four-month-old infant for free under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme. Utilizing advanced surgical techniques, the hospital's expert team provided life-saving care, emphasizing the importance of accessible, high-quality healthcare.
Kauvery Hospital in Vadapalani, Chennai, has achieved a medical milestone by performing a complex pediatric liver transplant, free of charge, on a four-month-old baby. This feat was accomplished under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, enhancing the hospital's reputation as a leader in pediatric transplants.
The infant, afflicted with a rare genetic disorder that caused liver failure and severe jaundice, was in critical condition upon arrival. Vital approvals were secured, and within 10 days, a portion of the mother's liver was successfully transplanted. The surgery, conducted by Dr. Swaminathan Sambandam and his adept team, marked a significant advancement in pediatric care.
Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani's specialized team, consisting of pediatric intensive care specialists, anesthesiologists, and transplant surgeons, overcame significant procedural challenges. The postoperative phase required meticulous oversight to ensure a successful recovery. This case underscores the hospital's commitment to delivering top-tier, cost-free medical care, as emphasized by Dr. Swaminathan Sambandam and Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj.
