Kargil Courier's Last Flight: Bringing People Together Amid Snowy Obstacles

The Indian Air Force marked the closure of the Kargil Courier service's season with a final flight on Tuesday, transporting 41 passengers from Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh.

Commencing operations on February 8, the service aimed to connect passengers stranded between the Union Territories after the 434-kilometer Srinagar-Leh National Highway became impassable due to heavy snowfall in Zojila.

Throughout the season, a total of 3,192 passengers benefited from airlifts, including 1,370 from Jammu to Kargil and 1,211 from Srinagar to Kargil, reflecting the service's significant role in maintaining connectivity.

