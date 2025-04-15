Left Menu

Kargil Courier's Last Flight: Bringing People Together Amid Snowy Obstacles

The Indian Air Force's AN-32 Kargil Courier service completed its last mission of the season, airlifting 41 passengers from Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh. The service, initiated on February 8, facilitated travel between the two Union Territories due to highway closure and transported a total of 3,192 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:21 IST
The Indian Air Force marked the closure of the Kargil Courier service's season with a final flight on Tuesday, transporting 41 passengers from Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh.

Commencing operations on February 8, the service aimed to connect passengers stranded between the Union Territories after the 434-kilometer Srinagar-Leh National Highway became impassable due to heavy snowfall in Zojila.

Throughout the season, a total of 3,192 passengers benefited from airlifts, including 1,370 from Jammu to Kargil and 1,211 from Srinagar to Kargil, reflecting the service's significant role in maintaining connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

