Shivtek Spechemi's Rs 650 Crore Expansion: A Leap in Chemical Manufacturing

Shivtek Spechemi Industries Ltd will invest Rs 650 crore to establish new manufacturing units in Gujarat and Rajasthan, enhancing production capacity from 150,000 MTPA to 650,000 MTPA. The new facilities will generate over 500 jobs and focus on environmentally responsible practices to boost India’s chemical export capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 12:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shivtek Spechemi Industries Ltd announced an ambitious Rs 650 crore investment to set up state-of-the-art manufacturing units in Gujarat and Rajasthan. This expansion will dramatically increase the company's production capacity from the current 150,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) to a massive 650,000 MTPA.

Strategically located near the Hazira port for efficient logistics and in proximity to northern distribution hubs, the new units are positioned to optimize both domestic and international market connectivity. The facilities, spanning 100 acres, are expected to commence production between 2028 and 2029, generating over 500 jobs within three years.

According to Managing Director Amitt Nenwani, these plants not only enhance market service efficiency but also establish new benchmarks in environmentally conscious manufacturing. They will pioneer high-grade chlorinated compound production in India, aiding import substitution and boosting chemical export capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

