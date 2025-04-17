Tragic Cable Car Crash in Southern Italy Near Naples

A tragic cable car accident on Thursday left three people dead, one seriously injured, and another missing near Naples, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred at Monte Faito, around 45 kilometers southeast of Naples. EAV public transport company chairman, Umberto De Gregorio, described the event as a "tragedy" on Facebook.

Rescue efforts are complicated by fog and high winds, as officials work tirelessly to manage the aftermath of this devastating event.

