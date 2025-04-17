Left Menu

Tragic Cable Car Crash in Southern Italy Near Naples

A tragic cable car accident in southern Italy left three dead, one seriously injured, and one missing. The incident occurred near Naples, at Monte Faito. Sixteen passengers were rescued. Fog and high winds are complicating rescue efforts. The accident mirrors a similar tragedy in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:46 IST
Tragic Cable Car Crash in Southern Italy Near Naples
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic cable car accident on Thursday left three people dead, one seriously injured, and another missing near Naples, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred at Monte Faito, around 45 kilometers southeast of Naples. EAV public transport company chairman, Umberto De Gregorio, described the event as a "tragedy" on Facebook.

Rescue efforts are complicated by fog and high winds, as officials work tirelessly to manage the aftermath of this devastating event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025