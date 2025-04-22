Left Menu

Elusive Dialogue: The Stalemate Between Russia and Ukraine

The Kremlin announced no plans for diplomatic talks with Ukraine currently exist. Dialogue may advance if Ukraine agrees to alleviate unspecified barriers. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov withheld details on the impediments. Continued discussions remain contingent on Ukraine's actions, emphasizing the ongoing diplomatic stalemate between the two nations.

Updated: 22-04-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:02 IST
Elusive Dialogue: The Stalemate Between Russia and Ukraine
The Kremlin disclosed on Tuesday that no definite plans are underway for diplomatic discussions between Russia and Ukraine. However, prospects for talks may arise if Ukraine consents to mitigating particular hindrances.

In this development, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrained from revealing which specific obstacles are considered by Moscow. Without these details, the path forward remains unclear.

The ongoing diplomatic impasse underscores a complex geopolitical landscape, with resolution dependent on further actions by Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

