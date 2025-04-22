Elusive Dialogue: The Stalemate Between Russia and Ukraine
The Kremlin announced no plans for diplomatic talks with Ukraine currently exist. Dialogue may advance if Ukraine agrees to alleviate unspecified barriers. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov withheld details on the impediments. Continued discussions remain contingent on Ukraine's actions, emphasizing the ongoing diplomatic stalemate between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:02 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin disclosed on Tuesday that no definite plans are underway for diplomatic discussions between Russia and Ukraine. However, prospects for talks may arise if Ukraine consents to mitigating particular hindrances.
In this development, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrained from revealing which specific obstacles are considered by Moscow. Without these details, the path forward remains unclear.
The ongoing diplomatic impasse underscores a complex geopolitical landscape, with resolution dependent on further actions by Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- Russia
- Ukraine
- dialogue
- talks
- contacts
- obstacles
- diplomatic
- spokesman
- Dmitry Peskov
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Imran Khan's Secret Establishment Talks Amid Internal Rifts
Crown Prince of Dubai's Pioneering Visit to India Sparks Strategic Talks
EU vs. Tariffs: Von der Leyen's Strategic Industry Talks
EU-U.S. Trade Talks: Seeking Compromise Amid Tariffs
U.S.-Pakistan Trade Talks Focus on Tariffs and Critical Minerals