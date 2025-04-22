Elusive Dialogue: The Stalemate Between Russia and Ukraine

The Kremlin disclosed on Tuesday that no definite plans are underway for diplomatic discussions between Russia and Ukraine. However, prospects for talks may arise if Ukraine consents to mitigating particular hindrances.

In this development, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrained from revealing which specific obstacles are considered by Moscow. Without these details, the path forward remains unclear.

The ongoing diplomatic impasse underscores a complex geopolitical landscape, with resolution dependent on further actions by Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)