Resilience in Crisis: Kashmir’s Highway Blocks Spark Swift Action

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has confirmed there is no shortage of supplies in the valley, despite the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway being blocked for three days due to landslides. His statements come amid ongoing efforts to clear the road and restore traffic, with promises of single-lane access within 24 hours.

Landslides and mudslides, exacerbated by heavy rain between Seri and Maroog, have severely damaged the highway. In response, Abdullah is spearheading initiatives to ensure supplies continue to reach Kashmir. Officers have been instructed to transport fuel tankers via Mughal road to send a reassuring message to local residents.

While visiting flood and landslide-hit areas, Abdullah highlighted his administration's focus on providing free ration and water to the affected families. He has directed the opening of a community kitchen and the deployment of water tankers as immediate relief efforts, while also planning a comprehensive damage assessment for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)