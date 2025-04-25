Global Economy's New Era: From 'Mission Impossible' to Reality
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva praises significant policy shifts in Germany, Britain, and Argentina, leading global economic change. Germany's fiscal growth, Britain's economic stimulation, and Argentina's budget surplus mark 'impossible' achievements. Despite trade tensions, Georgieva remains optimistic about economic recovery, likening it to a 'Mission Impossible' transformation.
In a commendation of radical policy transformations in Germany, Britain, and Argentina, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva declared the dawn of a 'new era' in the global economy on Thursday.
Georgieva, speaking on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank spring meetings, acknowledged Germany's fiscal expansion as pivotal, emphasizing its potential positive ripple effects across Europe. She spoke directly to German Finance Minister Joerg Kukies, highlighting Europe's cheers for Germany's departure from fiscal conservatism.
In Britain, regulatory reforms and a push for EU trade integration are considered boosting economic revival. Argentina's budget surplus, a first in 14 years, reflects fiscal restraint under President Javier Milei. Despite ongoing trade tensions from the U.S., Georgieva and experts like MIT's Kristin Forbes express a cautious optimism likened to a 'Mission Impossible' narrative, focusing on overcoming massive global economic challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Economic Alliance: U.S. and Argentina Strengthen Ties
U.S. Treasury Secretary Supports Argentina's Economic Reforms
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to Bolster Economic Ties with Argentina
Argentina Secures New $5 Billion Lifeline with China amid Reserve Pressures
Argentina's Day of Disruption: Unions Strike Against Milei's Austerity