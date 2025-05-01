Left Menu

Celebrating a Visionary: Dr TMA Pai's 127th Birth Anniversary at Manipal

Manipal Group of Institutions honors the 127th birth anniversary of founder Dr TMA Pai. Justice S Abdul Nazeer praised Dr Pai's transformative impact on education and healthcare. The ceremony featured tributes from prominent guests, emphasizing Dr Pai's legacy of accessible education and innovation shaping future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manipal (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-05-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:37 IST
Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Justice S Abdul Nazeer, addresses the gathering at the 127th Birth Anniversary celebration of Dr T.M.A. Pai. Image Credit: ANI
The Manipal Group of Institutions commemorated the 127th birth anniversary of its esteemed founder, Dr TMA Pai, in a ceremony that underscored his legendary contributions. Justice S Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, lauded Dr Pai as a 'visionary' whose groundbreaking work in education and healthcare has had lasting effects.

Dr Pai was hailed as a multifaceted leader, excelling as an educationist, banker, and philanthropist. Notably, Governor Nazeer highlighted his belief in eradicating poverty through the elimination of illiteracy. Sharing a personal connection, Nazeer acknowledged his own educational roots at institutions established by Dr Pai, describing them as transformative.

Dignitaries from the Manipal Group, including Trustee Mrs Vasanti R Pai and President Dr Ranjan R Pai, gathered to celebrate. The annual event serves to honor Dr Pai's enduring legacy and his pioneering vision of creating a globally renowned educational hub out of Manipal.

