Celebrating a Visionary: Dr TMA Pai's 127th Birth Anniversary at Manipal

The Manipal Group of Institutions commemorated the 127th birth anniversary of its esteemed founder, Dr TMA Pai, in a ceremony that underscored his legendary contributions. Justice S Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, lauded Dr Pai as a 'visionary' whose groundbreaking work in education and healthcare has had lasting effects.

Dr Pai was hailed as a multifaceted leader, excelling as an educationist, banker, and philanthropist. Notably, Governor Nazeer highlighted his belief in eradicating poverty through the elimination of illiteracy. Sharing a personal connection, Nazeer acknowledged his own educational roots at institutions established by Dr Pai, describing them as transformative.

Dignitaries from the Manipal Group, including Trustee Mrs Vasanti R Pai and President Dr Ranjan R Pai, gathered to celebrate. The annual event serves to honor Dr Pai's enduring legacy and his pioneering vision of creating a globally renowned educational hub out of Manipal.

