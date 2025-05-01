Left Menu

Boost in Suzuki Motorcycle Sales: April 2025 Sees Significant Growth

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd recorded a 14% increase in total sales in April 2025, selling 1,12,948 units compared to 99,377 units the previous year. Domestic sales rose by 8%, while exports saw a significant 57% growth. Online bookings via Flipkart were launched for enhanced customer accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:41 IST
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd announced a 14% rise in total sales for April 2025, reaching 1,12,948 units as opposed to last year's 99,377 units in the same period.

The company's domestic market saw an 8% increase, with 95,214 units sold compared to 88,067 in April 2024, according to Suzuki Motorcycle India's statement.

Exports experienced a significant surge of 57%, tallying 17,734 units versus 11,310 units from the previous year. In an effort to broaden customer access, SMIPL launched online bookings through Flipkart in eight Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

