Shein's Bumpy Road to London IPO: Communications Firms Dropped Amid Market Challenges

Online fast-fashion giant Shein has parted ways with communications firms Brunswick and FGS, key partners in its ambitious efforts to secure a successful London initial public offering (IPO). Sources confirm that the contracts, set to end on April 30, will not be renewed, casting further doubt on Shein's IPO plans.

The retailer's business model faces challenges due to U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods and the removal of duty exemptions impacting its global distribution strategy. These factors are contributing to the IPO's delay, originally planned for the first half of this year, with approval still pending from China's financial regulator.

While Shein has secured Britain's regulatory approval, market volatility caused by the trade tensions between the U.S. and China adds to the complexities surrounding the anticipated listing. Both Brunswick and FGS have withheld comments, whereas Shein has yet to respond to inquiries regarding the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)