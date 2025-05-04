Mid-Air Crisis: Missile Near Miss at Ben Gurion Airport
A missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels towards Israel's Ben Gurion Airport caused panic as it landed nearby, intensifying tensions. Israel's defense systems largely intercept such attacks, but the incident leads to flight disruptions and injuries. The strike signals escalating actions amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.
A missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels aimed at Israel landed near Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday, causing widespread panic among passengers. Smoke filled the air as the incident unfolded at the country's primary international airport, intensifying pressure in the ongoing conflict.
Yair Hetzroni, a senior Israeli police commander, revealed a significant crater from the missile's impact, situated beside a road near a Terminal 3 parking lot. Despite the dramatic scene, authorities reported no major damage.
In response, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed retaliation, while flight operations at Ben Gurion returned to normal. The strike adds a volatile chapter to the heightened tensions between Israel, the Houthis, and the unfolding Gaza situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AfDB and ICRC Launch $19.85M Lifeline for Sudanese Women and Conflict Victims
US Airstrike on Houthi Oil Port Escalates Tensions in Yemen
UN Expert Condemns Israeli Strike on Gaza’s Last Hospital Amid Health Crisis
Chaos and Conflict: Darfur's Struggle as RSF Seizes Control
Crisis in Gaza: Rising Death Toll and Humanitarian Alarm