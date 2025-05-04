Mid-Air Crisis: Missile Near Miss at Ben Gurion Airport

A missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels aimed at Israel landed near Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday, causing widespread panic among passengers. Smoke filled the air as the incident unfolded at the country's primary international airport, intensifying pressure in the ongoing conflict.

Yair Hetzroni, a senior Israeli police commander, revealed a significant crater from the missile's impact, situated beside a road near a Terminal 3 parking lot. Despite the dramatic scene, authorities reported no major damage.

In response, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed retaliation, while flight operations at Ben Gurion returned to normal. The strike adds a volatile chapter to the heightened tensions between Israel, the Houthis, and the unfolding Gaza situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)