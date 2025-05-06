Left Menu

New York Battles Trump Administration Over Congestion Pricing

New York and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority are seeking legal intervention to stop the Trump administration from dismantling the city's congestion pricing program. The program, aimed at reducing traffic and boosting transit funding, imposes a toll on vehicles entering lower Manhattan during peak periods.

In a legal move to protect its innovative congestion pricing program, New York City has requested a U.S. judge to prevent the Trump administration from terminating the initiative.

Lawyers representing the city's transport department and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority have filed for an order to block Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's efforts, which include withholding approvals for various projects.

The congestion pricing program, launched in January, is the first of its kind in the nation, charging $9 tolls during peak times for vehicles entering the busiest parts of Manhattan. The strategy aims to reduce traffic and generate funds for public transit improvements.

