Left Menu

India Launches Cashless Treatment Scheme for Road Accident Victims

India's new scheme offers cashless treatment for road accident victims up to Rs 1.5 lakh for seven days. The National Health Authority will implement the program, partnering with state agencies and hospitals. This initiative aims to reduce fatalities from road accidents by ensuring timely medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:45 IST
India Launches Cashless Treatment Scheme for Road Accident Victims
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development aimed at reducing fatalities from road accidents, India has introduced a groundbreaking scheme offering cashless treatment to victims. With effect from May 5, 2025, accident victims will receive medical care worth up to Rs 1.5 lakh for the first seven days post-incident.

The National Health Authority (NHA) is tasked with implementing the Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, coordinating effort with police, hospitals, and State Health Agencies. The initiative involves onboarding designated hospitals and ensuring the timely treatment of victims.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has spearheaded this effort, with a pilot launched in Chandigarh. The move follows alarming statistics, with 4.80 lakh road accidents and 1.72 lakh deaths recorded in 2023, highlighting the urgent need for timely medical intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025