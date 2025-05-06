India Launches Cashless Treatment Scheme for Road Accident Victims

In a significant development aimed at reducing fatalities from road accidents, India has introduced a groundbreaking scheme offering cashless treatment to victims. With effect from May 5, 2025, accident victims will receive medical care worth up to Rs 1.5 lakh for the first seven days post-incident.

The National Health Authority (NHA) is tasked with implementing the Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, coordinating effort with police, hospitals, and State Health Agencies. The initiative involves onboarding designated hospitals and ensuring the timely treatment of victims.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has spearheaded this effort, with a pilot launched in Chandigarh. The move follows alarming statistics, with 4.80 lakh road accidents and 1.72 lakh deaths recorded in 2023, highlighting the urgent need for timely medical intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)