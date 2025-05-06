Left Menu

India-UK FTA: Charting a $100 Billion Trajectory

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement is poised to significantly benefit Indian exporters by expanding their presence in the UK market. Industry leaders underscore the importance of implementation and leveraging competitive advantage, with a goal to double bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030.

India-UK FTA: Charting a $100 Billion Trajectory
The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is set to offer substantial benefits to Indian exporters seeking increased market presence in the UK, amid a backdrop of global economic uncertainty. The deal aims to pave the way for achieving an ambitious $100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030.

Experts assert that the success of the agreement hinges on its effective implementation and on Indian businesses' ability to gain new market access while managing competitive pressures from UK imports. Sectors such as FMCG, healthcare, and innovation-driven enterprises are expected to experience renewed momentum.

Industry leaders, including Ficci President Harsha Vardhan Agarwal and CII President Sanjiv Puri, emphasize the accord's potential to deepen economic ties, boost technology collaboration, and foster a more business-friendly environment. As the India-UK FTA moves forward, the focus will be on enhancing market access and achieving long-term economic benefits for both nations.

