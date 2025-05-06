A Landmark Accord: India-UK Free Trade Agreement Sealed

In a major development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the forging of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom, describing it as a 'landmark' accord.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the agreement is set to bolster India's foreign trade. The deal will eliminate tariffs on 99% of Indian exports, allowing for an advantageous positioning in global markets.

The FTA will also benefit British companies, easing the export of whisky, cars, and other products to India, thereby boosting trade and investment between the two nations.

