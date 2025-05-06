Left Menu

A Landmark Accord: India-UK Free Trade Agreement Sealed

The India-UK free trade agreement, hailed as landmark by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, marks a major milestone under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It aims to boost global competitiveness of India's exports and enhance bilateral trade by reducing tariffs and facilitating market access for diverse products.

In a major development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the forging of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom, describing it as a 'landmark' accord.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the agreement is set to bolster India's foreign trade. The deal will eliminate tariffs on 99% of Indian exports, allowing for an advantageous positioning in global markets.

The FTA will also benefit British companies, easing the export of whisky, cars, and other products to India, thereby boosting trade and investment between the two nations.

