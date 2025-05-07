Russia Thwarts Drone Attacks Amid Tensions with Ukraine

Russian air defence forces reported the successful interception of numerous Ukrainian drones that attempted to attack Moscow and other regions on Tuesday. The defence ministry stated in two evening Telegram posts that 70 drones were thwarted in areas including Moscow, central Russia, and Crimea. The disruption led to temporary flight suspensions at Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports.

The majority of the drone interceptions occurred near Russia's western borders with Ukraine, specifically 31 in Kursk province and 14 in Bryansk province. These operations are said to have resulted in the death of one woman, confirmed by the Bryansk governor. Over Moscow, two Ukrainian drones were neutralized, while the regions of Kaluga and Tula witnessed the interception of 11 drones.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin indicated that eight drones targeting the capital were neutralized throughout the day. Various Russian media outlets circulated footage showing debris from a downed drone in Noginsk, east of the capital. The attacks come just before President Vladimir Putin is set to host numerous international leaders in Moscow to observe the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat.

