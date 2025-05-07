Left Menu

Russia Thwarts Drone Attacks Amid Tensions with Ukraine

On Tuesday, Russian air defence forces successfully intercepted multiple Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow and other regions, according to the defence ministry. A total of 70 drones were repelled, with the highest numbers downed near Russia's border with Ukraine. Flights were temporarily halted at two major Moscow airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 02:17 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 02:17 IST
Russia Thwarts Drone Attacks Amid Tensions with Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian air defence forces reported the successful interception of numerous Ukrainian drones that attempted to attack Moscow and other regions on Tuesday. The defence ministry stated in two evening Telegram posts that 70 drones were thwarted in areas including Moscow, central Russia, and Crimea. The disruption led to temporary flight suspensions at Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports.

The majority of the drone interceptions occurred near Russia's western borders with Ukraine, specifically 31 in Kursk province and 14 in Bryansk province. These operations are said to have resulted in the death of one woman, confirmed by the Bryansk governor. Over Moscow, two Ukrainian drones were neutralized, while the regions of Kaluga and Tula witnessed the interception of 11 drones.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin indicated that eight drones targeting the capital were neutralized throughout the day. Various Russian media outlets circulated footage showing debris from a downed drone in Noginsk, east of the capital. The attacks come just before President Vladimir Putin is set to host numerous international leaders in Moscow to observe the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025