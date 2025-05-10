Left Menu

Turbulence in the Skies: Delhi Airport Operations Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Delhi airport operations remain normal despite the evolving airspace situation due to India-Pakistan military tensions. Enhanced security measures have been implemented nationwide. Passengers are advised to arrive early as flight schedules might be impacted, and security processing could be lengthier. Cooperation with airline and security staff is requested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 09:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Despite the rising military tensions between India and Pakistan, operations at the Delhi airport are continuing as normal, though flight schedules might experience disruptions, officials confirmed.

Nationwide, airports have ramped up security measures as the conflict escalates. Delhi International Airport Ltd, which oversees the Indira Gandhi International Airport, communicated that while operations remain unaffected, passengers should anticipate potential delays due to tight security protocols.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive ahead of time to account for longer processing times at security checkpoints. On Friday, multiple airlines cancelled 138 flights to and from the airport. DIAL has urged cooperation with airline and security staff to ensure a smooth process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

