Turbulence in the Skies: Delhi Airport Operations Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Despite the rising military tensions between India and Pakistan, operations at the Delhi airport are continuing as normal, though flight schedules might experience disruptions, officials confirmed.

Nationwide, airports have ramped up security measures as the conflict escalates. Delhi International Airport Ltd, which oversees the Indira Gandhi International Airport, communicated that while operations remain unaffected, passengers should anticipate potential delays due to tight security protocols.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive ahead of time to account for longer processing times at security checkpoints. On Friday, multiple airlines cancelled 138 flights to and from the airport. DIAL has urged cooperation with airline and security staff to ensure a smooth process.

(With inputs from agencies.)