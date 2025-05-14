Left Menu

Trade Turbulence: India, Turkey, and Azerbaijan Relations on Edge

India's trade relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan are under strain after Turkey and Azerbaijan voiced support for Pakistan and criticized India's military actions. This has led to calls in India to boycott Turkish goods. The countries' trade figures show a surplus for India, but tensions may impact future trade dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:12 IST
India's trade ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan are experiencing tensions following the recent political developments. The discord stems from Turkey and Azerbaijan's voiced support for Pakistan over India's military actions against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

This geopolitical rift has incited calls within India to boycott Turkish goods and reconsider tourism ties. Consequently, Indian travel platforms, including EaseMyTrip and Ixigo, have issued advisories against visiting Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Though trade is currently stable, with India’s exports to Turkey at USD 5.2 billion and its imports at USD 2.84 billion during April-February 2024-25, future trade dynamics remain precarious if the political climate does not improve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

