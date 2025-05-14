Trade Turbulence: India, Turkey, and Azerbaijan Relations on Edge

India's trade ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan are experiencing tensions following the recent political developments. The discord stems from Turkey and Azerbaijan's voiced support for Pakistan over India's military actions against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

This geopolitical rift has incited calls within India to boycott Turkish goods and reconsider tourism ties. Consequently, Indian travel platforms, including EaseMyTrip and Ixigo, have issued advisories against visiting Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Though trade is currently stable, with India’s exports to Turkey at USD 5.2 billion and its imports at USD 2.84 billion during April-February 2024-25, future trade dynamics remain precarious if the political climate does not improve.

(With inputs from agencies.)