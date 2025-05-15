Odisha Declares Unseasonal Rains a Disaster to Aid Farmers

The Odisha government has officially designated unseasonal rains as a state-specific disaster, paving the way for affected farmers to obtain compensation for crop losses. This new status was confirmed in a statement issued following approval by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The decision allows farmers to receive assistance from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), with up to 10 percent of the annual fund allocation available for addressing the impacts of unseasonal rainfall. This comes as a relief to the thousands of farmers impacted by recent weather patterns.

In December alone, it was reported that unseasonal rains damaged crops across 22,791 hectares, affecting about 6.66 lakh farmers. The government has already taken steps to support these farmers by providing Rs 291 crore in agricultural input subsidies. Other disasters in this category include lightning, heat waves, and heavy rains without flooding.

(With inputs from agencies.)