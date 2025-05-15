Left Menu

Odisha Declares Unseasonal Rains a Disaster to Aid Farmers

The Odisha government has classified unseasonal rains as a state-specific disaster, enabling farmers to receive compensation for crop losses. Approved by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, this decision allows farmers access to the State Disaster Response Fund, with damages affecting 6.66 lakh farmers over 22,791 hectares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:22 IST
Odisha Declares Unseasonal Rains a Disaster to Aid Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has officially designated unseasonal rains as a state-specific disaster, paving the way for affected farmers to obtain compensation for crop losses. This new status was confirmed in a statement issued following approval by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The decision allows farmers to receive assistance from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), with up to 10 percent of the annual fund allocation available for addressing the impacts of unseasonal rainfall. This comes as a relief to the thousands of farmers impacted by recent weather patterns.

In December alone, it was reported that unseasonal rains damaged crops across 22,791 hectares, affecting about 6.66 lakh farmers. The government has already taken steps to support these farmers by providing Rs 291 crore in agricultural input subsidies. Other disasters in this category include lightning, heat waves, and heavy rains without flooding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025