Left Menu

JK Tyre Pioneers India's First Sustainable Passenger Car Tyre

JK Tyre & Industries launches 'UX Royale Green', India's first passenger car tyre, using 80% sustainable materials. Certified by ISCC Plus, this innovation highlights the company's commitment to eco-friendly practices. The tyres are produced at JK Tyre's Chennai plant, reflect over a decade of dedicated research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 11:33 IST
JK Tyre Pioneers India's First Sustainable Passenger Car Tyre
Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. (Photo source: JK Tyre). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move for the Indian tyre industry, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. has commenced production of its 'UX Royale Green' passenger car tyres using ISCC Plus certified sustainable raw materials in Chennai. This marks a significant step in the Indian automotive sector with a focus on environmental responsibility.

The 'UX Royale Green', developed in August 2023, is the nation's first passenger car radial tyre made from 80% sustainable, recycled, and renewable materials. This breakthrough was achieved after rigorous testing and evaluation, culminating over a decade of research by JK Tyre's Global Tech Centre. The company has been actively replacing traditional petroleum-based components with sustainable alternatives.

JK Tyre is committed to its vision of eco-conscious manufacturing. Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director of the company, emphasized this milestone's role in promoting responsible mobility through green technology and circular economy principles. Excellence and reliability remain at the forefront, with JK Tyre maintaining world-class manufacturing standards and innovation in products such as the UX Royale Green, which exemplifies quality and performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025