JK Tyre Pioneers India's First Sustainable Passenger Car Tyre

In a landmark move for the Indian tyre industry, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. has commenced production of its 'UX Royale Green' passenger car tyres using ISCC Plus certified sustainable raw materials in Chennai. This marks a significant step in the Indian automotive sector with a focus on environmental responsibility.

The 'UX Royale Green', developed in August 2023, is the nation's first passenger car radial tyre made from 80% sustainable, recycled, and renewable materials. This breakthrough was achieved after rigorous testing and evaluation, culminating over a decade of research by JK Tyre's Global Tech Centre. The company has been actively replacing traditional petroleum-based components with sustainable alternatives.

JK Tyre is committed to its vision of eco-conscious manufacturing. Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director of the company, emphasized this milestone's role in promoting responsible mobility through green technology and circular economy principles. Excellence and reliability remain at the forefront, with JK Tyre maintaining world-class manufacturing standards and innovation in products such as the UX Royale Green, which exemplifies quality and performance.

