India Eyes Over 6.5% Economic Growth Amidst Expectations of RBI Rate Cut

India's economic landscape is poised for significant growth, with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry projecting more than 6.5% growth for the current fiscal year. This optimism is driven by expectations of a rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), following the recent inflation data aligning with RBI's regulatory zone.

During an event unveiling the 'SME Market Sentiment Index,' PHDCCI Secretary General Ranjeet Mehta highlighted the considerable challenges facing the nation's MSME sector, particularly in terms of accessing affordable finance, embracing technology, and expanding market reach.

The released SME Business Activity Index (SME-BAI), recording a resilient 57.7 points, signals an expansion in manufacturing activity, correlating with increased business optimism for the upcoming quarters. This Index reflects the effectiveness of government initiatives aimed at supporting manufacturing and export sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)