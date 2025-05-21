India: The Emerging Global Connector

According to the latest bulletin from the Reserve Bank of India, the nation is increasingly emerging as a 'connector country' amid global trade realignments and industrial policy shifts. This evolution positions India as a key intermediary in sectors such as technology, digital services, and pharmaceuticals.

The bulletin also highlights the completion of a free trade agreement with the UK, pointing to stronger bilateral trade ties. Despite facing persistent trade frictions and policy uncertainties, India exhibits economic resilience, with favorable agricultural forecasts and easing inflation contributing to a positive outlook.

The Indian economy is set to remain the fastest-growing major economy, projected to surpass Japan this year. Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta emphasizes cautious optimism, with commercial banks focusing primarily on deposits for funding. The views in the bulletin represent the authors' perspectives, not the official stance of the Reserve Bank.

