Ukraine's Defensive Triumph Against Russian Aerial Assaults
Ukraine's air force reported that since Sunday evening Russian forces have launched 355 drones and nine cruise missiles. Remarkably, 233 drones and all nine missiles were intercepted, and 55 drones were diverted using electronic warfare tactics, showcasing Ukraine's potent defensive capabilities.
Since Sunday evening, Ukraine has faced a significant aerial offensive from Russian forces, consisting of 355 drones and nine cruise missiles, according to the Ukrainian air force.
In a remarkable defensive effort, 233 of the attacking drones along with all nine cruise missiles were successfully intercepted by Ukrainian forces.
Additionally, 55 drones were redirected through electronic warfare techniques, demonstrating Ukraine's technological prowess and strategic resilience amidst escalating tensions.
