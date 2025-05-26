Left Menu

Ukraine's Defensive Triumph Against Russian Aerial Assaults

Ukraine's air force reported that since Sunday evening Russian forces have launched 355 drones and nine cruise missiles. Remarkably, 233 drones and all nine missiles were intercepted, and 55 drones were diverted using electronic warfare tactics, showcasing Ukraine's potent defensive capabilities.

Updated: 26-05-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 13:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Since Sunday evening, Ukraine has faced a significant aerial offensive from Russian forces, consisting of 355 drones and nine cruise missiles, according to the Ukrainian air force.

In a remarkable defensive effort, 233 of the attacking drones along with all nine cruise missiles were successfully intercepted by Ukrainian forces.

Additionally, 55 drones were redirected through electronic warfare techniques, demonstrating Ukraine's technological prowess and strategic resilience amidst escalating tensions.

