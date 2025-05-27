Odisha Congress Blames Railways for Khurda-Bolangir Tunnel Cave-In
The Odisha Congress has accused the railways of negligence leading to a tunnel cave-in at the Khurda-Bolangir project. The incident occurred due to loose soil and rain. Although no one was injured, Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das criticized the railway ministry's oversight and urged precautionary measures for future projects.
Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das blamed negligence by the railways for a tunnel cave-in at the Khurda-Bolangir project in Boudh district, alleging that the railways had taken the project casually. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the incident.
Das, after visiting the site on Tuesday, emphasized that the railways failed to examine the soil quality, marking yet another mishap under the current railway ministry. The cave-in, attributed to loose soil and rain, underscores the necessity for stringent oversight.
Highlighting the project's importance in connecting key districts, Das urged the Railways to take preventive measures in future projects, resisting efforts to politicize the issue while stressing its technical nature.
