Odisha Congress Blames Railways for Khurda-Bolangir Tunnel Cave-In

Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das blamed negligence by the railways for a tunnel cave-in at the Khurda-Bolangir project in Boudh district, alleging that the railways had taken the project casually. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the incident.

Das, after visiting the site on Tuesday, emphasized that the railways failed to examine the soil quality, marking yet another mishap under the current railway ministry. The cave-in, attributed to loose soil and rain, underscores the necessity for stringent oversight.

Highlighting the project's importance in connecting key districts, Das urged the Railways to take preventive measures in future projects, resisting efforts to politicize the issue while stressing its technical nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)