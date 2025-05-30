Myntra's Massive EORS: 20,000 Jobs Boost Fashion E-Commerce

Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce giant Myntra has announced the creation of more than 20,000 employment opportunities to handle the predicted increase in demand during its upcoming 22nd edition of the End of Reason Sale (EORS), starting this Saturday.

These newly created roles will bolster the company's logistics, customer service, and last-mile delivery operations, ensuring a seamless experience for customers during the anticipated sales surge. Among the new hires are approximately 4,500 delivery partners and 1,000 customer service agents.

Notably, around 22% of the new warehouse workforce are women, taking on responsibilities such as sorting, grading, and packing across key fulfilment centres located in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi. Myntra's CHRO Govindraj M K emphasized the company's commitment to customer service and income augmentation for its delivery partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)