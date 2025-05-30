Dharavi's Transformation: From Slum to Urban Marquee
The Dharavi Redevelopment Project aims to revitalize Mumbai's slum with world-class housing, infrastructure, and public spaces. Approved by Chief Minister Fadnavis, this master-planned project promises enhanced connectivity, social amenities, and ecological resilience, fostering an inclusive and vibrant community hub with multi-modal transit solutions.
The ambitious Dharavi Redevelopment Project has received a nod from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Aiming to transform the iconic slum into a world-class district, the project promises improved 'live-work' conditions for Dharavi residents, fostering a new heart for Mumbai.
Guided by economic redevelopment, resilient infrastructure, and ecological enhancement, the plan features an interconnected network of public spaces. From expansive parks to community playgrounds, it's designed to bolster Dharavi's quality of life.
A central public open space will cater to both Dharavi's and Mumbai's recreational needs, accompanied by a state-of-the-art Multi-Modal Transit Hub for seamless connectivity. Enhanced transit solutions and accessible social amenities promise a vibrant, well-connected neighborhood.
