Turmoil in Russian Border Regions: Train Incidents and Explosive Attacks

Russian President Putin was kept informed overnight by the Federal Security Service about incidents near train routes in Bryansk and Kursk. Seven people died, and 69 were injured after bridge explosions in these regions neighboring Ukraine. The events occurred just before peace talks aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 01-06-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 14:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed overnight by the Federal Security Service and the Emergencies Ministry on incidents affecting trains in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Officials reported that at least seven people were killed and 69 injured when two bridge explosions rocked regions bordering Ukraine, as tensions escalate just ahead of crucial peace talks to resolve the three-year-old conflict.

The incidents have heightened concerns over security and stability in the area, underscoring the challenges faced by Russian authorities in maintaining order along its volatile borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

