PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 18:05 IST
India offers an excellent opportunity for investment in aviation sector: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India's fast-growing aviation sector offers an excellent investment opportunity for leading global companies.

Addressing the AGM of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) here, Modi said the country aims to increase the size of the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) segment to USD 4 billion by 2030.

Emphasising that India has an open and supportive policy ecosystem, Modi said all efforts are being made to make the country a global manufacturing hub.

India is ready for big investments in the civil aviation sector, he noted.

''We want the world to see India not just as an aviation market but also as a value chain leader...Our direction is right, our speed is right...So, we are confident that we will continue to move forward rapidly,'' Modi said.

He further said India is investing in world-class airports and that the number of airports has increased to 162 from 74.

Today, India is the world's third-largest domestic aviation market.

The success of the UDAN scheme is a golden chapter in Indian civil aviation, the Prime Minister said.

